VIDEO: Essex Mayor Will Not Resign After Being Charged

The mayor of Essex is not resigning.

Mayor Larry Snively addressed council and the public for the first time on Monday after being charged last week.

He read a written statement at the town's council meeting where he said he's not guilty and has no intentions of stepping down as mayor.

"Last week I was charged with one count of encouraging someone to vote that was not entitled to vote, one I repeat one count," says Snively. "I want to ensure the public that I did not do this and I'm not guilty of knowingly doing anything wrong during the election."

Snively says the town is running very well, better than it has been in years.

"I'm not guilty and that will be shown in court," says Snively. "In the meantime, I have no intentions of stepping down as mayor. I will not step down, I think this council is so proactive and we're in the right direction, we have huge development in this town and I'm not going to let that fail."

Snively did tell council he will step down from the town's police services board while he fights the charge.

As heard on AM800 news last week, Snively was charged with procuring persons to vote in a municipal election when those persons were not entitled to do so.

The OPP began investigating the complaints in October 2018 after several complaints were received of proxy ballots being signed without proper consent.

Proxy ballots are used to give someone permission to vote on behalf of another person.

Snively will appear in court later this month.