VIDEO: Express Prepare For New Season

Training camp is officially underway for the Windsor Express.

The 2019-2020 National Basketball League of Canada season officially opens on December 26th with the Express opening the season on the 28th, at home against rival London.

Head Coach Bill Jones says he's excited about the upcoming season.

"I'm looking forward to moving forward with this group," he says. "It's going to be tough to get our roster put together because it's going to be so competitive."

Jones says last season, they just didn't get it done.

"What we need is our players to commit, to come in to work hard and stay together each and every day to try and get better."

When it comes to the roster, Jones says there are some key players he's looking to act as leaders this season.

"Ryan Anderson has always been one of our key players, our leader, a guy that's one of the best three-point shooters that plays in our league. Chris Jones, we'll be looking for him to be a leader as well. He's a great player, he won a championship at Louisville, we just need him to control his emotions and lead our group."

The Windsor Express finished last in the league in the 2018-2019 season with a record of 17-23 and a league-high losing streak of eight games.

The final 12-man roster will be announced on December 23rd.