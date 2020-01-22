VIDEO: Fire Leads to Dollarama Evacuation

The cause remains under investigation after a fire at a Dollarama Wednesday night.

Windsor fire crews were called to the store at 300 Tecumseh Rd. E. off McDougall St. just after 8:30pm.

District chief Matt Emery tells AM800 News it appears the fire started in the back corner of the store right before closing time, but there's no word yet if the cause is considered suspicious.

He says employees had the store evacuated before Windsor fire arrived.

"There was light, white smoke inside the building. It was completely engulfed. The manager had removed all the people, all the workers, which was really good for us. We went in, we investigated and there was a small fire in the back corner."

Emery says crews did a secondary search of the scene before giving the all clear.

"Even though somebody has evacuated a store we always do what's called a primary and secondary search to make sure that somebody wasn't hiding behind the cash register or something like that. During the fire, there was a sprinkler system, a sprinkler head that let go."

The scene of a fire at the Dollarama store at 300 Tecumseh Rd. E. on January 22, 2020 (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)

He says the damage cost will likely be significant as most product in the store will be damaged by smoke.

"There's a possibility that the amount of damage could be large because of the smoke damage inside the building and the food damage. Based on the Ministry of Health, we have to get rid of all that stuff. So it all has to be accounted for."

Nobody was injured in the fire.

An investigator is attending the scene Thursday to determine the cause and damage.