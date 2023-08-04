VIDEO: Four suspects sought in vehicle theft and fraud investigation in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has released video captured by a security camera video as they work to identify four people as part of a vehicle theft and fraud investigation.

In July, members of the Target Base Unit began an investigation into a truck that had been stolen from the 4900 block of Malden Rd.

The truck was taken from the driveway of a residence but was later recovered.

Through investigation, officers learned that the suspects used debit cards to make fraudulent purchases at different locations in the city.

Officers obtained photos of the suspects, two men and two women, believed to be involved in the theft and fraud.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: male, wearing all-black clothing with a large Under-Armour logo on the front

Suspect #2: male, wearing all-black clothing with white shoes and carrying a black backpack

Suspect #3: female, wearing a grey sweater, black shorts, and black shoes

Suspect #4: female, wearing a white shirt with a dark sweater over her shoulders white shoes, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.