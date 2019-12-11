VIDEO: Greta Thunberg Named Time Person Of The Year

Greta Thunberg has been named Time magazine's Person of the Year.

The 16-year-old Swedish climate activist has become the face of the climate change movement, and has been the catalyst of a series of student-led strikes involving millions of people worldwide in the past two years.

She's the youngest person to ever receive the distinction.

Time Magazine editor in chief, Edward Felsenthal says her rise in influence has been extraordinary.

"She was a solo protestor with a hand painted sign 14 months ago. She's now lead millions of people around the world, 150 countries, to act on behalf of the planet," says Felsenthal.

In September of 2019, Thunberg chastised world leaders for failing younger generations by not taking sufficient steps to stop climate change. He comments came during an appearance at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York.

Time magazine has given its Person of the Year award every year since 1927, to the person or persons who "most influenced the news and the world" in the past year.

The other finalists this year were U.S. President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Hong Kong protesters, and "The Whistleblower" - the anonymous CIA officer who triggered the Trump impeachment inquiry.