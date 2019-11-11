VIDEO: Hundreds Attend Windsor Remembrance Day Ceremony

An abbreviated Remembrance Day ceremony at the Windsor Memorial Cenotaph as hundreds took part to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Veterans were seated in the front row, huddled in blankets in an attempt to stay warm and dry in snowy cold weather conditions Monday morning.

Silver Cross mother Theresa Charbonneau who lost her son Corporal Andrew Grenon in Afghanistan, put the weather in perspective for the crowd.

"How fortunate are we to experience only one of the elements that our veterans had to deal with and all we have to do is sit and watch," she said. "They had to watch for the enemy, fire, stay warm, stay dry, stay safe, stay alive, how fortunate are we."

The ceremony began with singing of the national anthem, followed by the Last Post, prayers and the laying of wreaths.