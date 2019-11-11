VIDEO: Hundreds Attend Windsor Remembrance Day Ceremony
An abbreviated Remembrance Day ceremony at the Windsor Memorial Cenotaph as hundreds took part to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
Veterans were seated in the front row, huddled in blankets in an attempt to stay warm and dry in snowy cold weather conditions Monday morning.
Silver Cross mother Theresa Charbonneau who lost her son Corporal Andrew Grenon in Afghanistan, put the weather in perspective for the crowd.
"How fortunate are we to experience only one of the elements that our veterans had to deal with and all we have to do is sit and watch," she said. "They had to watch for the enemy, fire, stay warm, stay dry, stay safe, stay alive, how fortunate are we."
The ceremony began with singing of the national anthem, followed by the Last Post, prayers and the laying of wreaths.
Reverand Olav Kitchen told the crowd, the ceremony isn't just about remembering those who have lost their lives in battle or in peacekeeping duties, but to honour those who came back and suffered from "invisible" or mental illnesses.
"We pray for all those who because of the strain of life have considered or attempted suicide, inspire us to take meaningful action to understand, address and reduce the risk of suicide," he said.
Reverand Kitchen says not all injuries, are physical.
"We are becoming more aware of mental trauma that is caused so rather than having them forgotten, we need to lift them up in prayer and in understanding and learning about it."
After the ceremony, veterans were invited to the Serbian Centre for a luncheon.
Canadians gathered for Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country today — 101 years to the day after the end of the First World War.
This year's ceremonies also follow a major event in France earlier this year marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day.