VIDEO: Hundreds Gather for Windsor's Black Lives Balloon Memorial

A peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement brought hundreds of supporters to Windsor's waterfront.

The diverse crowd gathered to spread awareness about systemic racism at the Black Lives Matter Balloon Memorial at the foot of Glengarry Avenue around 4 p.m. Sunday.

It's one of hundreds of protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who was killed while being arrested by Minneapolis police on May 25.

As a duel citizen, organizer Samrah Yohannes has seen the issue on both sides of the border.

"We have to both recognize that, even though it's in different ways, we both need a really powerful change and we need to start it now," she says.

Windsor Police Service (WPS) Chief Pam Mizuno released a statement Friday expressing anger towards "recent events in the U.S. that have tested the public's confidence in their policing partners" and said the officers involved, "need to be held accountable."

Mizuno acknowledged "challenges" in policing, but went on to say officers should never deviate from conducting themselves, "professionally and ethically."

Statement from Windsor Police Service Chief Pam Mizuno on the death of George Floyd. June 5, 2020 (Photo via Twitter/@WindsorPolice)

Yohannes says the challenges that continue to allow people of colour to suffer need to be addressed now.

"If we can't prepare our police officers to act properly and have the training, then we shouldn't have them at all," says Yohannes. "We need people who are trained. There should never be issues like that in the first place."

Violence has erupted between police and protestors throughout the U.S.

That wasn't the case in Windsor, but Yohannes says that doesn't mean racial profiling and police brutality isn't happening.

"It's a real issue and whether some communities want to acknowledge it or not, it affects them too," she says.

Protesters displayed black balloons in solidarity with their counterparts in Detroit, and then held a moment of silence for victims of police brutality before marching along the river front.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Police Chief Pam Mizuno both participated in the event.

There were no incidents of violence at any of the protests held in Windsor over the weekend, according to WPS.