VIDEO: Johnson Commits to Penn State

Theo Johnson has committed to a post-secondary school.

After what he calls a "very long and hard process," the highly sought after 18-year-old football player announced on Monday afternoon that he will attend Penn State.

Johnson made the announcement in the Holy Names High School gymnasium, with a backdrop of his classmates, teammates, family and friends, he thanked his mother — a single mom raising six boys while attending law school — and his coaches.

Johnson says making the announcement was a big relief for him.

"Now I'm just happy that the process is over and I'm just ready to get to work now," he says.

Theo Johnson (R) and his mother Amy, after Johnson announced he will attend Penn State University, December9, 2019. (Kristylee Varley / AM800 News)

Standing 6'6" tall, the 242lb tight end says his decision was tough but he chose Penn State because the program had a "family feel."

"Every time I was there was no doubt," Johnson says. "From the staff, all the coaches, all the players, everybody was just happy to be there and it didn't feel like the only thing holding them together was football — it was a lot more than that, a lot deeper."

He says as tough has his decision was, he always felt the support of his friends and family and the greater Windsor community.

"Obviously there's a lot of Michigan fans in the area but for the most part, everyone has told me wherever you go, we're going to be happy for you, so that has kind of made it a little bit easier for me to come to a decision."

Johnson had offers from 24 schools and narrowed it down to Georgia, Michigan, and Iowa before deciding on Penn State.

He will leave for Pennsylvania in January and will start the winter semester studying psychology with a minor in business.