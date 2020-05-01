VIDEO: LiUNA Bluesfest and CMHA Launch Free Online Concert Series

LiUNA Bluesfest Windsor is hosting the first in a series of free online concerts with the help of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday night's YUNITY Front Porch Party hopes to fill the void left by summer concerts cancelled due to the pandemic and raise awareness for mental health, according to Bluesfest Artistic Director Jeff Burrows.

"There's various ways to entertain one's self when in isolation, but there's not many men or women that are recognizable and their songs are recognizable from the radio and TV that are going to be performing in front of you," he says.

Burrows says Colin MacDonald, who is the lead singer for Canadian rockers The Trews, will headline the first concert and the artists for upcoming shows will be announced soon.

Being a touring musician himself, the drummer for the popular Canadian band The Tea Party says fans aren't the only ones missing live shows.

"It's ironic in that so many artists who are normally in the planning stages of their summer tours have become quite committed to doing these types of things from all over the world," added Burrows.

He tells AM800 News the show will also help promote services for the CMHA.

"They're an amazing charitable entity that provides, not only help for anyone suffering from mental illness, but anyone during these times when you're starting to feel the effects of isolation," he says.

He says a new artist will be featured on the Bluesfest Facebook page and YouTube every Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Bluesfest is set for July; Burrows says a decision on whether the show will go on hasn't been made.

Windsor musician Andrew MacLeod continues to hold an open mic night via his Facebook page on Tuesday night's at 8 p.m. to promote local artists.