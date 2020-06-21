VIDEO: Local Gyms Break from CrossFit Brand after CEO Comments

Several local gyms are severing ties with the CrossFit brand after controversial comments from CEO Greg Glassman.

"It was inappropriate, it was tasteless, it just showed a lack of leadership and one of the biggest issues for us is the lack of leadership and communication afterwards."

That's local gym owner John Mack — his gym is one of many across North America rebranding after Glassman compared the death of George Floyd to COVID-19.

That's why Mack decided to change the name of his gym from CrossFit All Levels to All Level Performance and Health.

"After some soul searching and some conversation and a little education we decided to make a break from the brand and our affiliation with CrossFit and go out on our own," he says.

He tells AM800 News leaving the brand was the only real option.

"The only way we thought we could make our position known was to disassociate ourselves from the brand and end our affiliation," says Mack.

Mack hopes CrossFit can figure out a way to make things right, but his membership family will carry on without them until that happens.

"It's definitely a really hard decision because that's what brought all of us together in one way or another. Many of the friends I've met are through CrossFit and through what we did at CrossFit," he says. "Now you kind of hope that doesn't go away and you can continue on."

Local gym owner Bobby Tran also dropped the CrossFit brand from his gyms name; calling it Work Horse Lifestyle.

He told CTV Windsor the move was a "no brainer" after the brand pulled away from the spirit of equality and inclusion his gym prides itself on.

Windsor CrossFit has decided not to break its affiliation.

In a Facebook post the gym denounced Glassman's statement, but says it will continue with the organization and make a change from the inside.

— with files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco