VIDEO: MacLean Apologizes for Cherry's Comments About Immigrants
'Hockey Night in Canada's' Ron MacLean has issued an apology for co-host Don Cherry's rant about his belief that immigrants don't wear poppies or support veterans.
Cherry made the remarks on Saturday night's edition of "Coach's Corner."
MacLean apologized at the beginning of Sunday night's 'Rogers Hometown Hockey' NHL broadcast.
In making the apology, McLean called his co-host's remarks "discriminatory and wrong." He also took personal responsibility, saying he shouldn't have allowed Cherry's remarks to go unchallenged in the initial broadcast.
Sportsnet apologized for Cherry's comments, saying they don't represent Rogers Media's point of view. Hockey Night in Canada, while broadcast on CBC, is run by Sportsnet which is owned by Rogers.
Cherry's comments have also promoted a large number of complaints to the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council (CBSC), the group that takes and investigates serious complaints against Canadian media.
There's been so many complaints, the CBSC now says it cannot handle any more complaints regarding Cherry or his controversial comments.
"The CBSC has received a large number of very similar complaints concerning Coach’s Corner broadcast on CBC (Sportsnet) on November 9, 2019, exceeding the CBSC’s technical processing capacities,” according to a posting on the Make A Complaint section of the CBSC’s website.
Cherry has yet to respond to the backlash over his comments.