VIDEO: MacLean Apologizes for Cherry's Comments About Immigrants

'Hockey Night in Canada's' Ron MacLean has issued an apology for co-host Don Cherry's rant about his belief that immigrants don't wear poppies or support veterans.

Cherry made the remarks on Saturday night's edition of "Coach's Corner."

MacLean apologized at the beginning of Sunday night's 'Rogers Hometown Hockey' NHL broadcast.

In making the apology, McLean called his co-host's remarks "discriminatory and wrong." He also took personal responsibility, saying he shouldn't have allowed Cherry's remarks to go unchallenged in the initial broadcast.