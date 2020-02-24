VIDEO: Oshawa spoils record-setting night for the Spitfires Boka

The Oshawa Generals spoiled a record-setting night for Windsor Spitfires captain Luke Boka.

Windsor lost 2-1 on the road in Oshawa, the 307 game in a Spitfires uniform for Boka, who is now team's the all-time leader in games played.

The Plymouth, Michigan native was selected by Windsor in the 2015 Ontario Hockey League draft in the fifth round, 95 overall.

In 307 games in a Spitfires uniform, Boka has 60 goals, 77 assists and 137 points.

Teammate Tyler Angle sent out congratulations to Boka, tweeting "perfect example of someone who doesn’t just lead us off the ice but on the ice as well. Congrats boks."