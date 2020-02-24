VIDEO: Oshawa spoils record-setting night for the Spitfires Boka
The Oshawa Generals spoiled a record-setting night for Windsor Spitfires captain Luke Boka.
Windsor lost 2-1 on the road in Oshawa, the 307 game in a Spitfires uniform for Boka, who is now team's the all-time leader in games played.
The Plymouth, Michigan native was selected by Windsor in the 2015 Ontario Hockey League draft in the fifth round, 95 overall.
In 307 games in a Spitfires uniform, Boka has 60 goals, 77 assists and 137 points.
Teammate Tyler Angle sent out congratulations to Boka, tweeting "perfect example of someone who doesn’t just lead us off the ice but on the ice as well. Congrats boks."
Oshawa scored two power-play goals in the Sunday home win, extending Windsor's losing streak to four games.
Allan McShane and Kyle MacLean both scored for the Generals, Will Cullye scored the lone Windsor goal.
Xavier Medina made 31 saves for the Spitfires in the loss.
Windsor is back in action Thursday night at home to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.
AM800 has the broadcast from that game beginning at 6:30pm.