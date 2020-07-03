VIDEO: Police Investigate West Windsor Arson

Police are seeking the public's help in a west Windsor arson investigation.

Windsor Police Service was called to a business in the 1000 block of Crawford Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday June 21.

No one was hurt, but police say the vehicle was severely damaged in the blaze.

The Arson Unit has taken over the investigation and has released surveillance footage in the hopes someone can identify their suspect.

Anyone with information can call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.



