VIDEO: Police Investigation Closes Large Part of Downtown Windsor

A heavy police presence could be seen near the housing complex and officers appeared to be searching the area.

Officers were called to the area of McDougall St. and City Hall Square S. near the Glengarry Housing Complex at around 10:30 Tuesday night.

An active investigation has forced the closure of a large portion of downtown Windsor.

As of 11:30pm, police have blocked off a grid from University Ave E. to Wyandotte St. E. and from Goyeau St. to Glengarry Ave.

Police would only confirm it's an active investigation.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

As a result of the investigation, the City of Windsor is telling its staff that Lot 11 on McDougall Street and Wyandotte Street East, the parking lot west of the old Windsor Arena, is closed.

City staff are being told to park in Garage 2 on Pelissier Street.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon