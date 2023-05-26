VIDEO: Police issue 18 tickets at one of the most dangerous intersections in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service reports that well over a dozen tickets were handed out this morning at one of the most dangerous intersections in the city.

Officers were stationed at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway as of 8:30 a.m. Friday and issued 18 tickets during the morning traffic blitz.

The Windsor Police Service announced on May 9 that drivers can expect to see an increase police presence at ten intersections in the city deemed the most dangerous, based on vehicle collision data collected by the service in 2022.

The ten worst intersections for collisions are:

- 3100 Howard Ave. (Devonshire Mall)

- E.C. Row Expy. & Howard Ave.

- 4400 Walker Rd. (Walker Square)

- Tecumseh Rd. E. & Howard Ave.

- Tecumseh Rd. E. & Lauzon Pkwy.

- Tecumseh Rd. E./W. & Ouellette Ave.

- Dougall Ave. & West Grand Blvd.

- E.C. Row Expy. & Walker Rd.

- Tecumseh Rd. E. & Forest Glade Dr.

- Provincial Rd. & Walker Rd.

This is the second time this month that police have focused on a specific area or intersection on the list.

On the morning of May 12, police issued 20 tickets during stepped up enforcement along the 4400 block of Walker Road.