VIDEO: Police Release Surveillance Video in Amherstburg Arson

WINDSOR — Windsor police have released a surveillance video and images in an arson investigation in Amherstburg.

On Sunday, May 24th around 11:50pm, police were called to a business in the 300 block of Sandwich St. South for a fire.

Police say two suspicious people were reported in the area during the fire and it is believed the pair left the scene in a vehicle described as a dark coloured sedan.

In the video, a suspect is seen breaking into business, pouring a liquid around the countertop, a spark and then flames

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or crimestoppers.