VIDEO: Police work to identify suspect in Dougall Avenue robbery

The Windsor Police Service is looking for a female suspect who allegedly used a pair of scissors to threaten an employee during a robbery at a Dougall Avenue business.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police say a suspect stole several items from a business located in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue.

When approached by the store's loss prevention officer, the suspect brandished a pair of scissors and threatened the employee. The suspect then fled the area on foot and was last seen walking northbound on Dougall Avenue.

The suspect is described as a female, approximately 30 to 35 years old, 5'5", with a muscular build. She wore a black t-shirt, camouflage tights, a spotted face mask and a long bright blue wig at the time of the incident. While fleeing, the suspect removed the wig and is described as having medium length brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.