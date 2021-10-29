VIDEO: Progress being made on Windsor's Jackson Park greenhouse
Progress is being made in the construction of a new state-of-the-art greenhouse in Windsor's Jackson Park.
Project Administrator Joe Dattilo says they are 60 per cent complete, on schedule and on budget.
Work on the $7.5-million facility began in April of this year.
The structure will replace the nearly 100-year-old greenhouses at Lanspeary Park and will serve as the new home for the city's Horticulture Department.
Project Administrator Joe Dattilo, who provided an update in a video released by the city, says "we're approximately 60 per cent complete, on schedule and within budget. We're presently installing the structure of the greenhouse, the glass and the polycarbonate {roof} panels."
Datillo says "within the next few weeks we should be completing the glass and panels works of the greenhouse, which everyone should be able to see as they drive by."
The 22,000-square-foot complex is expected to open in September 2022.