VIDEO: Progress being made on Windsor's Jackson Park greenhouse

Progress is being made in the construction of a new state-of-the-art greenhouse in Windsor's Jackson Park.

Project Administrator Joe Dattilo says they are 60 per cent complete, on schedule and on budget.

Work on the $7.5-million facility began in April of this year.

The structure will replace the nearly 100-year-old greenhouses at Lanspeary Park and will serve as the new home for the city's Horticulture Department.