VIDEO: Proposed Budget Stirs Debate in Amherstburg

A proposed 4.55 per cent tax increase in 2020 drew some heated debate in Amherstburg.

Close to 80 residents showed up at the Libro Centre on Saturday afternoon to share their thoughts at a budget information session.

The proposed tax increase would would tack on an additional $114 to a resident's tax bill for a $250,000 home.

Council received the draft budget on Monday, which includes saving for the town's $13.5-million portion of the $50-million Amherstburg Great Spaces, Great Places project.

Town CAO John Miceli says that project accounts for about 2 per cent of the total tax increase, but not all of it.

The money will be used to improve aging infrastructure over the next five years, establish a reserve fund, and chip away at $34.5-million in debt.

Several seniors expressed their displeasure with the proposal at the meeting.

"You have seniors citizens who only live on a Canada Pension Plan trying to survive and you are putting this burden on these people that are already financially strapped,

Greg Moore asked administration to look at cutting "extras" in the 2020 Budget, including millions of dollars planned for new fire stations and town hall.

He especially took issue with tourism spending.

"The government was never created to entertain me ... it just wasn't. We're spending $600,000 on tourism, and that's great that we can do that, but we can't afford it," said Moore.

Treasurer Justin Rousseau told the crowd Amherstburg's Five Year Outlook shows a lot of needs for the municipality.

"The fire stations we have are more than 50 years old, the buildings will not house a new firetruck built to today's standards. These are things the municipality must look at and must attempt to plan for," he said.

Moore is one of several residents at the meeting who says there has to items that can be cut.

"All I'm saying is simply this, where we see cuts can be made we absolutely need to make these cuts because residents are continuing to struggle," said Moore. "This is a very important budget and you guys need to look at it."