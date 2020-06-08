VIDEO: Public Reacts to Swastika in Amherstburg Neighbourhood

A demonstration outside a home in Amherstburg on Sunday over a swastika that was mowed into the lawn.

A home in the 100-block of Victoria Street South had a swastika mowed into the backyard grass Saturday.

Larry Hurst took part in the protest and tells CTV Windsor having a symbol of hate on display in such a public way is an example of the racism that continues to exist in society today.

"We have to do this in this little town. If we don't do it we're going to be ignored. The more you don't speak up and stand up for something, the more that they will do it," he says.

Pam, who made her way to Amherstburg from Windsor for the protest, says there's no excuse for the display.

"He wanted to intimidate the people in his community, the people of colour in his community, the kids at the grade school down the street could see that," she says. "He didn't only have that in his heart, he wanted to intimidate the people of the community with it and that's where it absolutely has to be spoken against."

CTV Windsor approached the homeowner Sunday.

The man, who would only identify himself as Claudio, admitted he was wrong.

"That symbol meant peace and prosperity, so, I used the wrong one and I apologize. I didn't mean to offend anybody. I made a mistake so I got rid of it," he says. "In my eyes it wasn't a mistake. I wasn't thinking about what everybody else is thinking."

The swastika is used as a symbol of divinity and spirituality in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism. The icon represents that symbol when it is left-facing or counterclockwise. When the right-facing or clockwise form is used, it becomes the representation used by the Nazis.

Hurst says, while at first the apology may not have seemed entirely genuine, demonstrators are satisfied what started as a sign of hate has turned into a moment for learning and healing.

"It comes to his attention where now there's no excuse okay. He knows how people feel. I said, 'listen to the people out there, listen to what they're saying to you,'" added Hurst.

While the home owner claims he was using the swastika's original representation of peace, it should be noted the symbol was mowed into his law on the 76th Anniversary of D-Day.

Thousands of Allied soldiers lost their lives that day storming the Nazi held beaches of Normandy France during WWII.

He removed the symbol of the Nazi Party Saturday after police became involved.