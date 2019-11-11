VIDEO: Rally for Change Held Outside Southwest Detention Centre
A group of concerned citizens are sounding the alarm after four overdoses at the Southwest Detention Centre since Oct. 30.
One of those overdoses resulted in the death of Joe Gratton, whose family joined around 30 people gathered outside the jail in Maidstone Sunday.
The family declined to comment, but spokesperson Lisa Whitehead says they're still dealing with their loss and are looking for answers.
"We should have no deaths while incarcerated because you're being taken care of by the Ministry of Corrections, so we're holding them accountable today," says Whitehead.
She says parents shouldn't have to worry if their kids will return from an institution designed to rehabilitate.
"Now we've got four overdoses and it's terrifying for any family member to have somebody be in jail and be concerned whether or not they're going to use while they're in there," says Whitehead.
AM800 News file photo
OPSEU Local 135 represents correctional workers and union president, Jason Stroud says staff at the jail take their mandate to rehabilitate seriously and are heartbroken for those affected in all four incidents.
While workers have saved numerous lives, he says the inmate to guard ratio has "far exceeded designed capacity" on several occasions.
"When we're stretched really thin that impacts the daily operations and management is very well aware of that ... we need these additional officers in support," he says.
Stroud says an Institutional Security Team has turned around several facilities in the province.
It would require three or four officers and new equipment dedicated to combating the flow of illegal drugs.
"Their primary role is intelligence gathering and searches. They also are afforded an ion scanner and a full time K-9 Unit," added Stroud.
The Ministry of Corrections has not responded to questions about how the drugs entered the jail.
Rallies like the one in Windsor were held across the province.