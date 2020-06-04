VIDEO: RCMP Learn More on Motive Behind Nova Scotia Mass Shooting

More information on what motivated Gabriel Wortman to shoot and kill 22 people in Nova Scotia has been released by RCMP.

According to CTV News, RCMP described the "13-hour rampage" that began on the evening of April 18 as the work of an "injustice collector" on Thursday.

Injustice collectors are people whose grudges built up over time and eventually explode in horrific violence, according to RCMP Superintendent Darren Campbell.

At a briefing, Campbell went on to say a behavioural analysis of Wortman determined he targeted some victims for perceived slights while many others were chosen at random.

The description of Wortman's psychological profile was as close as police have come to describing a motive, he says.

It also falls in line with what some of his neighbours in Portapique, N.S. have said about the 51-year-old denturist, he added.

