VIDEO: Record Rainfall Causes Flooding Throughout Windsor-Essex

Heavy rain swept through the region Saturday causing flooding in many neighbourhoods.

A record 50mm of rain fell far surpassing the previous record of 13mm set in 1991.

Normal rainfall for the entire month of January in the Windsor area is approximately 32mm.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority's Tim Byrne says staff are in the field keeping an eye on the situation.

"In the urban centres, Tecumseh, Windsor, there's some water up over the streets ... but you'd expect to see that with this type of a rainfall event," he says. "With respect to the shorelines, things have shifted quite dramatically to the north. There's some significant wave action, some splash and over spray occurring."

He says, "It's too little too late" when it comes to clearing drains to let water flow.

If residents can't clearly see the drain and access it from a safe place, Byrne says to just leave it alone.

"It's a hidden peril. Are you aware of how deep the water is? You start poking around on a ditch inlet and you've got a significant volume of water above it, the vortex that occurs once you release that water could be problems for yourself and small children and pets," he says.

All flights to Pelee Island were cancelled due to the Saturday's rainfall.

The Outdoor Classic match-up between the Provincial Junior Hockey League's Amherstburg Admirals and Wallaceburg Thunderhawks was cancelled as well.

The Windsor Police Service is reporting only minor accidents, but is asking the public to slow down as roads still might be slick.

Motorists should also avoid driving through any deep water.