VIDEO: Residents Take Advantage of Eased COVID-19 Restrictions

A gorgeous Saturday didn't go to waste for area boaters and golfers in Windsor-Essex.

The province pulled back some restrictions on area businesses for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in March. Trucks with empty trailers filled the lot at the LaSalle, Ont. boat ramp in Gil Maure Park Saturday evening.

Martin Drager and his son Matty usually drive from Waterloo, Ont. and spend several days fishing for walleye on the Detroit River, but they settled for a day trip with the pandemic and everything went smoothly.

"The only chance of you getting in contact with someone is kind of like what we're doing right here [pulling their boat out of the water], if there was an attendant there, but there's been zero issues," he says.