VIDEO: Residents Take Advantage of Eased COVID-19 Restrictions
A gorgeous Saturday didn't go to waste for area boaters and golfers in Windsor-Essex.
The province pulled back some restrictions on area businesses for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in March. Trucks with empty trailers filled the lot at the LaSalle, Ont. boat ramp in Gil Maure Park Saturday evening.
Martin Drager and his son Matty usually drive from Waterloo, Ont. and spend several days fishing for walleye on the Detroit River, but they settled for a day trip with the pandemic and everything went smoothly.
"The only chance of you getting in contact with someone is kind of like what we're doing right here [pulling their boat out of the water], if there was an attendant there, but there's been zero issues," he says.
LaSalle native Jeff Newman and his son Jackson spent the afternoon getting some sun out on the lake.
"It was great to get out on the water and start using the boat and get doing something else other than just sitting around the house," says Newman.
You may not have been able to hang out in the clubhouse for a beer, or sit down for lunch, but golf courses were still packed.
Roseland Golf Club General Manager Dave Deluzio tells CTV Windsor more than 300 golfers made their way through the course Saturday.