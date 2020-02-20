VIDEO: Restaurant Fire in Walkerville

WINDSOR — Fire has gutted a Walkerville business.

Windsor fire crews were called to Wineology on Wyandotte St E near Lincoln Rd around 2am on Thursday.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says when crews arrived they found heavy fire and smoke in the building.

He says the cause has been listed as accidental.

Lee says most of the fire damage is at the back of the building.

"The back part of the roof is collapsed and the back wall a little bit," says Lee. "The heaviest fire is at the back of the building, the dining area is a lot of smoke and water damage but not a lot of fire damage."

Jean-Claude Boulos owns Wineology and says it's sad but he plans to rebuild.

"The place is gone right, it's destroyed so I don't know how long it's going to take to put back together but I can guarantee it, it's coming back," says Boulos. "We're going to work hard on it that's it but it's coming back for sure."

The fire started in the kitchen hood and exhaust system.

Damage is pegged at $700,000.

There were no injuries.

- with files from AM800's Paul McDonald & Teresinha Medeiros