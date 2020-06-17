VIDEO: Roger's Cup Not Happening in 2020

The Rogers Cup men's tennis tournament in Toronto will not be played in 2020 because of COVID-19.

According to a release from Tennis Canada, the event's start date will be pushed back until Aug. 7, 2021.

The annual ATP Tour event, which rotates between Toronto and Montreal, was scheduled to be played Aug. 8-16 at the Aviva Centre at York University.

With the Rogers Cup 2020 women's tournament in Montreal shelved earlier this month and rescheduled for next year in the same city, the men's event also will remain in Toronto in 2021.