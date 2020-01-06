iHeartRadio
VIDEO: Seahawks Top Eagles, Advance to NFC Divisional Round

The Seattle Seahawks are moving onto the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs after a 17-9 win over the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson connected with D.K. Metcalf for a 53-yard touchdown in the second half.

Wilson finished with 325 yards passing and a touchdown while Metcalf finished with seven catches for 160 yards.

Eagles quarterback Josh McCown threw for 174 yards in relief on Carson Wentz, who left the game with a concussion for the Eagles.

Jake Elliott kicked three field goals for Philadelphia, which bows out of the playoffs.

Seattle will visit the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.


With files from MetroSource

