VIDEO: Search for Man in Detroit River to Continue Sunday

The search for a man in the Detroit River has come up empty handed.

Officers responded to the riverfront around 10pm Saturday night for a call that a male was seen jumping into the water at the foot of Ouellette Ave.

The Windsor police marine unit and coast guard were called in to search, but nobody was located.

The search for a man in the Detroit River at the foot of Ouellette Ave on May 23, 2020 (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)

The rescue effort was called off in the early morning hours.

City police say the marine unit will continue its search Sunday.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon