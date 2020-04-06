VIDEO: Sit-In Underway to Protest Suspension of Transit Windsor Service

Local advocates are stepping up their efforts in response to the temporary closure of public transit in Windsor.

Mayor Drew Dilkens announced Transit Windsor would suspend service to stop the spread of COVID-19 on March 29; it will remain suspended until at least April 13.

In response, a sit in began Friday at the Windsor International Transit Terminal at 300 Park St. W. and continued over the weekend.

Protester Livia Scebba says only four people are present at one time, everyone is wearing personal protective equipment and they're also spaced more than 6 ft. apart to follow public gathering rules.

Scebba tells CTV Windsor public transit is just as essential as grocery stores.

"We want him {Mayor Drew Dilkens} to cancel the temporary suspension of our public transit system, and we want him to issue a public apology to our citizens, and we want him to obviously implement safety measures once transit is reinstated," she says.

Scebba says suspending transit is making life harder for those who already face challenges.

"A lot of our lower income people rely on transit, a lot of people with disabilities depend on transit, so this is about their livelihoods," she says.

Protestor J.C. Bitonti tells CTV Windsor she has driven down bus routes since the closure began.

"There were at least a dozen seniors and folks with disabilities sitting at bus shelters at various stops along that route waiting for a bus to come that wasn't going to come," added Bitonti.

In a statement last week, Dilkens said the risks associated with COVID-19 outweigh the inconvenience the shutdown will cause.