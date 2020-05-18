VIDEO: Snowbirds Plane Crashes during Takeoff in Kamloops B.C.

The Canadian Forces' Snowbirds have suffered a tragic loss following a crash in Kamloops, B.C. Witnesses tell CTV Vancouver the plane crashed during takeoff from Kamloops Airport at around 12 p.m. PST Sunday.



Captain Jenn Casey, the team's public affairs officer, was killed when the plane she was in crashed into a residential neighbourhood Sunday. Casey had been travelling with the team on its cross-country tour to raise Canadian spirits dampened by COVID-19.