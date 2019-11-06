VIDEO: Social Media Post Attacks War Veterans
A social media post from a young Windsor woman has drawn outrage from residents and war veterans.
The profanity-filled Facebook post from Kayley Aussant takes issue with people who complain about posting Christmas decorations before Remembrance Day.
The post deleted -- attacks fallen soldiers and war veterans, by stating "F%$# em,m they're DEAD!" and "Why honor something dead that has ZERO impact on you today."
Hundreds of people commented on the post, expressing outrage and disappointment. It has since been deleted.
Afghan war veteran Mike Akpata told AM800's Open Like Talk Show on Wednesday that he was astonished by the post, but also why he fought for freedom.
"I fought for the rights of people to express themselves. I fought for people to be free and I fought for people, unfortunately in this case, to make fools of themselves and let the world know what they think when sometimes it's better to keep your mouth shut."
Akpata, a LaSalle town councillor, said the post is a clear example that young people do not truly understand the importance of Remembrance Day.
"So let this lady understand that 128,000 Canadians who perished, stupid people as she put it, allow her to express her religious freedoms, allow her to post what she wishes on Facebook, allow her to worship how she wants to and allow her to be free in this country," says Akpata.
About 128,000 Canadian men and women were killed in all conflicts that involved Canada.
AM800 News has tried to reach the young woman, but she has not returned several messages.
Akpata adds the young woman is reaping the benefits of fallen soldiers, and he would like to talk to her.
"I'd love to sit down with her, I'd love to find out why she's so angry, I'd love to find out how was perceived to have been wronged by people who have assisted other people around the world," says Akpata. "Yes, they are dead. That is factual, but they gave their lives for something bigger."
Akpata also noted the post is littered with errors as Canadian soldiers did not start any conflict, but rather were called upon to provide some safety, security and comfort.
He is calling on parents and educators to continue to expose youth to history so that young people understand the importance of Remembrance Day.
— With files from AM800's Patty Handysides