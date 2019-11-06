VIDEO: Social Media Post Attacks War Veterans

A social media post from a young Windsor woman has drawn outrage from residents and war veterans.

The profanity-filled Facebook post from Kayley Aussant takes issue with people who complain about posting Christmas decorations before Remembrance Day.

The post deleted -- attacks fallen soldiers and war veterans, by stating "F%$# em,m they're DEAD!" and "Why honor something dead that has ZERO impact on you today."

Hundreds of people commented on the post, expressing outrage and disappointment. It has since been deleted.

Afghan war veteran Mike Akpata told AM800's Open Like Talk Show on Wednesday that he was astonished by the post, but also why he fought for freedom.

"I fought for the rights of people to express themselves. I fought for people to be free and I fought for people, unfortunately in this case, to make fools of themselves and let the world know what they think when sometimes it's better to keep your mouth shut."