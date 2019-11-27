VIDEO: Strong Winds Cause Damage in West Windsor

Strong winds in Windsor-Essex have caused some damage in west Windsor.

A massive tree has fallen, taking out another tree which then fell onto a shed and a boat at property on Felix Ave.

Owner Rick Parent, says he was in the house and heard a loud crash.

"The neighbours tree fell on our tree which knocked down and crushed everything."

Parent says the tree caused quite a bit of damage, explaining that it "Crushed that shed, crushed my boat and I just bought the boat."

He says he's thankful nobody was hurt.

"Just your feelings that's about it," he adds. "The insurance company and all that, and hydro one is coming out."

A Special Weather Statement remains in effect from Environment Canada warning of strong southwesterly winds gusting to 80 km/h this afternoon in the wake of a sharp cold front blasting across the region.

Wind gusts may approach 90 km/h this afternoon especially in exposed areas.