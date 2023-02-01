VIDEO: Suspect wanted in connection to $15,000 'grandparents scam'
The Windsor Police Service needs help to identify a suspect who allegedly defrauded an victim out of $15,000 in a 'grandparents scam.'
Investigators say on Jan. 31, the victim received a call from someone pretending to be a police officer.
The caller claimed the victim's grandson had been arrested and that $15,000 in cash was needed to get him out of jail.
The suspect then drove to the victim’s house, located in the 10000 block of Mulberry Drive, to retrieve the money.
The suspect is described as a Black male, 20-30 years old, approximately 6'. He was wearing a white hat, white shoes and white jacket with camo print.
Constable Bianca Jackson says this is a sad situation.
"You definitely feel for the victims in these case because their hearts are in the right place," she says. "They want to help a family member they feel is in need and toward the ending, realizing that you've been taken advantage of. It's a horrible situation to be in and a horrible feeling I'm sure."
Jackson says if you ever receive a call like this, ask lots of questions including personal questions that only the grandchild would know.
"If you're on the phone with somebody and you're unsure, ask them to give you a phone number and you will call them back. That way you have time to do your own little investigation, you can call us, the Windsor Police Service and we can advise you further on what to do. You can call your child or grandchild and ask further questions," she adds.
Anyone who can identify this suspect or has information should contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.