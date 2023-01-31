VIDEO: Suspect wanted in connection to $32,000 bank fraud case

The Windsor Police Service is asking the public to help identify a suspect after multiple banks were defrauded out of $32,000.

According to the Financial Crimes Unit, on Jan. 4 and Jan. 7, 2023, a suspect entered multiple Windsor banks and used a counterfeit Ontario Drivers licence to obtain a total of eight cash advances.

The suspect is described as a white female, around 40 to 50-years-old, approximately 5'3, she had brown hair with blond highlights and was wearing glasses with a thin black frame.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330, or contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).