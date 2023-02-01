VIDEO: Suspect wanted in connection to attempted break-ins in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is searching for a male suspect in connection to two attempted break and enters in the city's east side.

Police say around 8 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a suspect tried to break into a house in the 500 block of Greenpark Boulevard.

The individual was caught on video entering the backyard and trying to force his way into the residence through a locked patio door.

Around 8 p.m. on Jan. 9, a suspect with the same description forcibly opened the side door of a residence in the 5000 block of Riverside Drive East but fled the scene when the alarm activated.

Surveillance from the area showed the suspect walking in front of the residence approximately 90 minutes before the attempted break-in.

Investigators believe that the same suspect was involved in both cases.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25 to 35 years old, with an average build.

At the time of the incidents, he wore a black hooded sweater, black mask, royal blue quilted winter coat, grey jogging pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.