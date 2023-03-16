VIDEO: Suspect wanted in convenience store robbery investigation

The Windsor Police Service is looking for help to identify and locate a suspect as part of a convenience store robbery investigation.

Police say 8:20 a.m. on March 15, a lone male entered a store in the 3800 block of Walker Road and once inside, he demanded money while reaching for an unknown item in a bag.

The suspect fled southbound on Walker Road and got into a taxi, which dropped him off in the 1700 block of Howard Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect is a white male, 30-49 years old, approximately 6’1”, with a large build.

At the time of the incident, he wore a black and white toque with a red maple leaf, a dark jacket, black shirt, dark jogging pants and grey running shoes.

A picture and video of the suspect is located at AM800 CKLW dot com.

If you can identify the suspect, please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at online at www.catchcrooks.com.