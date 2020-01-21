VIDEO: Tecumseh Home Ransacked, Dogs Poisoned

Two dogs in Tecumseh might have been poisoned after a break-in on Concession Rd 11.

Provincial police say the incident happened on December 23rd around 1pm.

According to police, a resident of the household arrived home and saw a silver Dodge leaving the family's driveway at a high rate of speed.

Police say the suspect vehicle struck a culvert causing considerable damage to the front end.

The vehicle fled north on Concession 11 to County Rd 42 and was last seen heading north on Banwell Rd.

Police say the home was ransacked, several items were stolen and the family's two dogs appeared to have been poisoned.

The dogs required urgent medical assistance.

Officers have obtained video surveillance and are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.