VIDEO: Two Arrested, Third Suspect Wanted in Dougall Ave Crash

Two people face charges after a wild crash on Dougall Avenue in Windsor involving a stolen vehicle and a police cruiser.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and ended with a stolen Dodge Journey on its roof and two other vehicles in addition to a marked police cruiser sustaining damage.

Police were called to Lauzon Rd just south of Tecumseh Rd. E. shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a knifepoint robbery and a stolen vehicle.

Police were told three men were involved and one of them was known to the victim.

The suspect vehicle was seen by police parking on a lot on Dougall Ave. where one man got out.

He was arrested by police, but when officers approached the vehicle it backed up at a high rate of speed and smashed into a parked car and unmarked cruiser.

While fleeing onto Dougall, the suspect vehicle hit the marked cruiser and flipped.

32-year-old David Loiselle is facing five charges including robbery with a weapon, theft of a vehicle and dangerous driving.

25-year-old Sakri Hirsi faces four charges including robbery with a weapon and theft of a motor vehicle.

A third suspect remains at large.

Police are looking for a white man who was wearing a red baseball cap and are asking the public for any new information to help identify the suspect.