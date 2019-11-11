VIDEO: Veterans Share Mixed Opinions of Don Cherry

In a two-paragraph statement Monday afternoon, Sportsnet confirmed that it was cutting ties with Cherry after a segment on Hockey Night in Canada sparked a swift backlash from inside and outside the hockey world about his belief that new immigrants don't wear poppies, and in turn, don't support veterans.

Not everyone in Windsor-Essex supports the decision by Sportsnet and Rogers to force Don Cherry out of the broadcast booth.

"I didn't have a poppy on until two or three days ago" says McKegney. "So am I a bad person, of course not. They fall off what have you, they stab you maybe the person didn't have it on they have paid for them. I've bought several over the years, I've bought hundreds over the years, they fall off."

At the Royal Canadian Branch Ambassador Branch 143 on Marentette, Darren McKegney admitted the 85-year-old Cherry was way off base with the comment.

30-year-veteran Michael Nobrega is originally from Guyana.

"I agree with him in many, many ways" says Nobrega. "Maybe he gets under a lot of people's skin, but I think he had a valid point. You come here you've got to adopt some of the customs. You can't bring all your customs here."

Patrick Sellan thinks the comments have been blown out of proportion.

"Well I think he was talking about Canadians in general" says Sellan. "that this is Remembrance Day, you've got to remember. So you wear the poppy, what is it you throw in a buck you put the poppy on."

The Canadian Broadcasting Standards Council said it was so overloaded with complaints about the segment that it exceeded the organization's technical processing capacity. The CBSC said it was dealing with the broadcast under its normal process, but was not able to accept any further complaints.

A hard-nosed career minor-leaguer who won coach of the year honours with the NHL's Boston Bruins in 1976, Cherry moved in front of the camera in 1980.

Known for his outlandish suits and thumbs-up gesture, Cherry was liable to say anything during the popular first-intermission segment on Saturday nights. Over the years, he occasionally weighed in with thoughts on European players, francophones, and politics -- to name only a few subjects -- which often landed him in hot water.

"Hockey Night in Canada" was a longtime CBC Saturday night staple, but the show and its games moved to Sportsnet when Rogers landed a $5.2-billion, 12-year national broadcast rights deal with the NHL that began in 2014.

There was no immediate word on who might replace Cherry on "Coach's Corner" or if the segment would continue in its current form.



— with files from the Canadian Press