VIDEO: Video Educates Local Migrant Workers to Physically Distance



WINDSOR — A new video is targeting migrant workers in Leamington and Kingsville to ensure they know how important it is to physically distance themselves to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The 8-minute video, in both English and Spanish, was created by Leamington OPP and the Migrant Worker Community Program.

Program Chair Martin Varela says these essential workers arrive in this area and don't have a lot of access to information in their language.

By putting the video on Facebook and Youtube, Varela says it allows the workers to understand why they need to stay inside.

Varela says the workers are only being allowed off the farm to transfer money back hom.

"The workers are not allowed to go outside of the farms and therefore, they are being provided with the groceries in supporting the migrant workers," says Varela.

Varela admits the workers are encouraged to physically distance, but it is difficult to do so on the job and in their living arrangements.

"I believe it is hard to keep the distance when they are working together or live in their houses, just like in our families, it is tough to keep the distance inside the house, right?" he says.

There are about 4,000 migrant workers in Leamington and Kingsville.

The government deemed migrant workers an essential service due to the timely seeding season at area greenhouses.