VIDEO: Vikings Stun Saints in Overtime

The Minnesota Vikings are moving on NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs after a 26-20 overtime win over the Saints in New Orleans.

Kirk Cousins connected with Kyle Rudolph the winning score in the extra frame.

Cousins finished 19-of-31 for 242 yards passing for Minnesota, which advances to face the number-one seeded San Francisco 49ers in the next round.

Dalvin Cook ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.