VIDEO: Vikings Stun Saints in Overtime
The Minnesota Vikings are moving on NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs after a 26-20 overtime win over the Saints in New Orleans.
Kirk Cousins connected with Kyle Rudolph the winning score in the extra frame.
Cousins finished 19-of-31 for 242 yards passing for Minnesota, which advances to face the number-one seeded San Francisco 49ers in the next round.
Dalvin Cook ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.
Saints quarterback Drew Brees was 26-of-33 for 208 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Saints, who were the number-two seed after a 13-and-3 season.
Alvin Kamara scored but was held to just 21 rushing yards in the setback.
