VIDEO: Vince Carter Calls it a Career

Former Toronto Raptors legend, Vince Carter is retiring after a record 22 seasons in the NBA.

The 43-year-old announced the news on Thursday during his podcast in what is widely seen as a formality because he had already said many times over the course of the season that it would be his last.

Over Carter’s 22 seasons, the most in league history, he became the first NBA player to appear in four different decades. He also appeared in 1,541 NBA games, behind only Robert Parish (1,611) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,560) on the league's all-time list.

He started his career with the Toronto Raptors, then played for New Jersey, Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Memphis, Sacramento and spent his final two seasons with Atlanta.

Carter won the NBA rookie of the year award in 1999, and the dunk contest in 2000 while with Toronto.