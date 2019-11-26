VIDEO: Westcourt Place Tenants Meet with Lawyers

Representatives from Strosberg, Sasso, Sutts LLP continue to hear from residents of Westcourt Place.

Over the weekend, the law firm held a meeting with tenants and heard a number of concerns and answered questions about the class action lawsuit.

As heard on AM800 news last week, the law firm filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of a group of residents of the high rise building.

According to documents, the tenants are seeking a total of $35-million.

Senior Partner Harvey Strosberg says about 150 residential and commercial tenants attended the meeting.

He tells AM800 news, the motion of record will be delivered by Wednesday.

"We said that we will start, we will deliver our motion record in a statement of claim before Christmas and will get a judge appointed by the court," says Strosberg.

He hopes to deliver the motion of record in a statement of claim before Christmas.

"We'll deliver our motion record by Wednesday," says Strosberg. "We'll serve the statement of claim and the notice of the action by Friday, hopefully the company, the landlord will appoint a lawyer, the insurance company usually appoints a lawyer and we'll get someone to talk too."

He stressed to residents to keep track of everything.

"It's very important to keep a diary, everyone has expenses by the day and in a month, or two months or three months they'll forget some of the expenses if they don't write the expenses down," says Strosberg.

Claims of the class action lawsuit include the owner failed to keep the building at 99 Chatham St. E in a proper state of repair, breached the reasonable standard of care and was in breach of contract.

A website with details of the lawsuit has been launched and Strosberg says interested tenants can still be represented by the law firm.

More than 200 residents have not returned their homes due to the lack of hydro, water and heat.

Plus, the provincial offences court has temporarily relocated to Windsor City Hall.

The cause of the November 12th fire has been listed as accidental.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office says the fire is blamed on an electrical failure in the underground parking garage.