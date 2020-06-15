VIDEO: Windsor-Essex Still Excluded from Stage 2

With the exception of Windsor-Essex and the GTA, the rest of Ontario moves into Stage 2 of reopening the province.

The Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and local medical officers of health, is enabling more regions of the province to enter Stage 2 of the government's reopening framework.

These regions are able to reopen due to positive trends of key public health indicators at the local level, including lower transmission of COVID-19, sufficient hospital health system capacity, local public health capacity to assist with rapid case and contact management, and a significant increase in testing provincially.

Informed by public health advice and workplace safety guidance, and supported by the collective efforts of businesses, workers and families to limit the potential spread of the virus, the latest public health unit regions allowed to move into Stage 2 on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. are:

Durham Region Health Department

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Halton Region Health Department

Hamilton Public Health Services

Lambton Health Unit

Niagara Region Public Health Department

York Region Public Health Services

These regions are in addition to the 24 public health regions that entered Stage 2 on June 12, 2020. Before opening, business owners need to review the workplace safety guidelines and public health advice.

The following regions will remain in Stage 1 under ongoing assessment until trends of key public health indicators demonstrate readiness to move into Stage 2:

Peel Public Health

Toronto Public Health

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported an additional seven cases of COVID-19, five of which are workers of the agri-farm sector, for a total of 1,198 cases in Windsor-Essex.