VIDEO: Windsor Family Celebrates Dad's Birthday from Afar

His kids staggered themselves 6ft apart on his front lawn and broke into a loud and cheerful round of happy birthday.

Windsor resident Jim Savage turned 86 in self-isolation last week, and his family wanted to make sure he didn't feel alone.

Mary Anne Rekuta is one of Savage's six kids.

She tells AM800 News seeing dad from a distance will have to do this year.

"All of us who could be here are here today. We just wanted to surprise him a little bit and wish him a happy birthday so he's not alone because he's not alone very often," she says. "This would have been a tough thing for him."

She says it shows there's always a way to show loved ones you care.

"FaceTime them, reach out and wave through a window, have a front yard social distancing party, that's what we tried to do anyway," she says.

Savage says the improvised party really brightened his day.

"I was completely surprised by it after a long day of listening to things about coronavirus; it certainly picked up my day to see all the kids. It was really nice," he says.

He says the kids gave him the cold shoulder all day, but it was all a part of their plan.

"You wonder what's going on because you don't know. I didn't hear from them when I usually get messages with happy birthday and all that," added Savage.

Savage would have preferred to blow out the candles on his cake, but he was still all smiles.

"It's a strange way to have a party of course, from a distance, but I guess we have to adjust to suit the times."

Savage remains in self-isolation in is west-Windsor home, but is in good health.