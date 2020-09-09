VIDEO: Windsor Man to be Sentenced in the Death of his Brother

A sentencing hearing was held Tuesday in Windsor's Superior courthouse for a man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in his brother's death.

Isaiah Calero, 21, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of his brother, Jerson Calero, 25, on Nov. 1, 2018.

Defence lawyer Dan Scott describes it as "five to 10 seconds of really, really bad decision-making" by his client, who court heard, consumed a 60 oz. bottle of vodka on Halloween night in 2018.

CTV's Michelle Maluske says Assistant Crown attorney Eric Costaris is seeking a prison sentence of five to eight years in a "uniquely tragic" case for the Calero family that is "facing the prospect of losing two sons."

Costaris says Calero has no criminal record, a "tremendously supportive family" and is remorseful for his actions.

Calero's father, Slem read his victim impact statement for the court during the hearing.

"I keep asking myself where I failed," said Slem Calero.

Court heard Calero's parents, Slem and Silvia Guevara-Dodik were divorced at the time of the death, the brothers were living together and Jerson had a nine-month-old son.

Guevara-Dodik wrote in her statement "I don't even know how something like this happened. They (Jerson and Isaiah) were so close."

Justice Renee Pomerance says Calero has learned "a very difficult lesson in a very harsh way."

Calero has been out on bail since Feb. 2019 on house arrest, where he will stay until Pomerance delivers her sentence on Sept. 15.