VIDEO: Windsor Mom Heading to Jiu Jitsu Worlds

A Windsor woman is getting an opportunity of a lifetime to compete at the World Jiu Jitsu Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Darian Primeau started Martial Arts when she was only four years of age, winning gold at the Pan Am Games in 2012 and silver in 2014.

She then moved to Ohio for five years, where her sport of choice became her escape.

"I ended up meeting someone who I had my baby with and it was a very toxic relationship so I wasn't training as much and I just wasn't really in a good place. I had Jiu Jitsu to kind of keep me sane," she says.

A year after her daughter Quinn was born, Primeau not only returned to the mat, she helped others who were in the same fight.

"I started volunteering at one of the shelters back in Ohio and then when I came here to Hiatus House," says Primeau. "I spend a lot of my time and effort helping the women there; empowering them. I teach them self-defence and to help women who could possibly be in that situation."

"Our head coach Tony Isaac, he's known me since I was a kid competing so he's definitely seen my history and what I've been through he knows I could definitely place there," she says.