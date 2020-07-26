VIDEO: Windsor MPP says Province Needs to Close Gaps in Pandemic Pay

Pandemic pay amounts to a $4 per hour increase in salary for those working in frontline healthcare with lump sum payments for extended hours paid out by the province.

Windsor-West MPP Lisa Gretzky is calling on the Ford government to take a closer look at who's receiving pandemic pay and who isn't.

Hearn worked two and a half months at the COVID-19 Field Hospital at St. Clair College and didn't receive the same pandemic pay as nurses.

The New Democrat was joined by ambulation assistant Allison Hearn outside Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette Campus Friday afternoon.

"I went into work every day with direct contact with positive patients in a gymnasium where I was not able to physically distance from the nurses or the patients," she says.

Like many others in her field, Hearn says she's looking for answers from the province.

"This is for people that put themselves at risk and have direct contact in a setting with vulnerable populations that aren't able to physically distance, so I'm just not understanding why my position doesn't get it even though I was there," added Hearn.

She says there is a number of frontline staff getting overlooked.

"The med-lab assistants, the x-ray technicians and diagnostic imaging, the list can go on and on," says Hearn. "I take patients from their rooms and x-ray techs go into patients rooms to take x-rays or bring them down to the x-ray room; everyone within the hospital is at risk."

CUPE Local 1132 President April Gouin was also on hand at the event.

She says easily hundreds of frontline workers in direct contact with patients are being left out in Windsor-Essex.