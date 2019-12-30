VIDEO: Windsor Police Dog Vegas Retires
A bitter sweet day for Windsor police as it formally retires one of its police dogs.
Vegas joined the service in September 2011.
During his eight year career, Vegas assisted in more than 60 arrests.
Sgt. Rob Wilson was his handler.
He says Vegas is a very high energy dog.
"He's non-stop, when he's at home, when he's at work," says Wilson. "He's just one of those dogs that doesn't lay down and he just goes all the time."
He says Vegas never stopped.
"I had to bring in five yards of sand in my backyard just to minimize the damage to my backyard because he circles all the time because he just wants to work all the time and that's him in the back of my truck or in the backyard, he's always wanting to work," says Wilson.
Vegas has also been awarded several trophies for competitions by the United States Police Canine Association.
He is 10-years-old and weighs between 65 to 70 pounds.
Sgt. Wilson is also stepping away from the K9 Unit.
He will be shifting to the Patrol Support Unit.
During his time with the K9 Unit, Sgt. Wilson went to 3,300 calls for service and helped make over 115 arrests with his now two retired police dogs.