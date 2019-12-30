VIDEO: Windsor Police Dog Vegas Retires

A bitter sweet day for Windsor police as it formally retires one of its police dogs.

Vegas joined the service in September 2011.

During his eight year career, Vegas assisted in more than 60 arrests.

Sgt. Rob Wilson was his handler.

He says Vegas is a very high energy dog.

"He's non-stop, when he's at home, when he's at work," says Wilson. "He's just one of those dogs that doesn't lay down and he just goes all the time."