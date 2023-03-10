VIDEO: Windsor police seek to identify suspect in shooting incident

The Windsor Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating after shots were fired at a gas station in the city’s east end.

Police say in the early hours of March 9, officers responded to a call about gunshots in the area of St. Rose Avenue and Wyandotte Street East.

Officers were not able to locate the people responsible or any evidence of injuries or damage to property.

Later in the morning, the manager of a gas station in the area contacted the Windsor Police Service to report damage to the building.

No injuries have been reported but police were able to recover video surveillance footage of the incident.

Police say that based on the video surveillance, the suspect is a male with a medium build and is believed to be left-handed.

At the time of the incident, the suspect wore a white face mask, a black hooded coat with a blue shirt underneath, dark gloves, blue jogging pants, and beige boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.